Richmond DPW workers dig into own pockets to brighten holiday season for others

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They’re the folks who pave your streets, collect your trash or plug potholes. But this holiday season, they’re also playing the part of Santa.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works partnered with the Salvation Army, buying gifts for two Richmond families plus an additional eight kids and five seniors.

‘We’ve got everything, bikes and diapers and bathrobes, cleaning supplies,” DPW spokeswoman Sharon North said, pointing out a pile of gifts collected.

“Is this not the cutest thing you have ever seen?” North added while holding up a tiny bike purchased for one if the kids. “Look at that bicycle for a 2-year-old. It even has training wheels on here.”

DPW’s Director, Bobby Vincent, had done something similar with his church and decided see if the department would be interested. The response was overwhelming.

DPW workers with from every division dug into their own pockets to make sure no one goes without this Christmas.

“It”s all about giving, it’s all about the children,” said Anthony Jones, a refuse truck driver for Richmond.

Jones and fellow coworkers in the refuse division put their pennies together to get a little girl a bike.

“You know, every child would like to wake up Christmas morning with something under the tree,” Jones said.

Even more impressive, the DPW workers gathered the gifts — which have now taken over a City Hall conference room — in less than two weeks.

“It’s just giving from the heart, just wanting to put a smile on somebody’s face,” Jones said.

“It was all about just giving, no department money, no city money,” North said. “I am proud of us. I am proud of our department.”

All of the gifts will be delivered to the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

