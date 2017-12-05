Rep. Conyers will not seek re-election after current term, family member says

(ABC News) — Currently facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, veteran Congressman Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., will not run for re-election in 2018, according to a family member who now plans to run for his seat.

Ian Conyers, 29, the grandson of Rep. Conyers’ brother, confirmed the news by phone with ABC News early Tuesday. Ian Conyers, a Michigan state senator, said his uncle plans to make a formal announcement at 10 a.m. on the Mildred Gaddis radio show. The New York Times was first to report the story.

“He is not resigning. He is going to retire,” Ian Conyers told The New York Times. “His doctor advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him just in terms of his health.”

The news comes as the 88-year-old Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, faces calls from Capitol Hill for him to step aside due to the allegations. Last week, his attorney, Arnold Reed, said the congressman refused to be “forced out of office.”

Reed said his client denies any wrongdoing.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.