REAL Community center opens, offering free counseling and drug treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new community center opened its doors in Richmond Tuesday night.

The REAL-life community center hopes to help those battling addiction by offering counseling and treatment free of charge.

The non-profit began as an in-jail treatment program at the Richmond City Jail, but the center’s founder said she wanted to provide those services to people before they ever find themselves incarcerated.

Dr. Sarah Scarbrough founded the REAL life non-profit.

“With crime and murders increasing significantly as well as the drug epidemic, there’s just not enough out there to deal with the problems we have here in the city,” Scarbrough said. “So this is another option to provide people so they can have services when they are in the community.”

The center will also help former inmates transition back into the community by providing family therapy and finance classes.

