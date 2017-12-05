Pope Francis names new bishop of Richmond Diocese

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pope Francis announced Tuesday that Washington Auxiliary Bishop Barry C. Knestout will be the thirteenth bishop of the Diocese of Richmond.

Knestout succeeds Bishop Francis DiLorenzo who served as Richmond’s bishop from 2004 until his death on Aug. 17.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washington, issued the following statement:

“Pope Francis’ appointment of Bishop Barry Knestout as Bishop of Richmond is good news and reason for us to rejoice with the Diocese of Richmond. Bishop Knestout carries with him the affection, respect and admiration of all of us with whom he so generously gave his time and efforts. ‘Bishop Knestout has faithfully served as a pastor, Auxiliary Bishop, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of Washington. He also helped host the pastoral visits to this local Church, first of Pope Benedict XVI and most recently of Pope Francis. During all of this time, he has demonstrated his pastoral skills, his commitment to the Church and her teaching, and his devoted service to those entrusted to his care. ‘When I look back over these past years of our close association in ministry, I reflect with gratitude on Bishop Knestout’s role. He was greatly involved in the implementation of the first synod in the history of the Archdiocese of Washington, the revitalization of our educational ministry, the stabilizing of our nearly 100 Catholic schools, together with a renewed and expanded Catholic Charities, the opening of our new Saint John Paul II Seminary and so many other important aspects of the life of this archdiocese. ‘With great appreciation, we thank Bishop Knestout as he takes on his new responsibilities and we ask God’s blessings on him.”

Bishop-designate Knestout will be introduced at a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

