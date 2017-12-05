Police looking for Richmond man who’s been missing since November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing in November.

Police said that Baltimore J. Jacobs Jr., 28, was last seen Nov. 19 when he told family members he was going to a shelter on East Grace Street.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and khaki pants.

Police described Jacobs as a black man with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He is about 6’0″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he suffers from a medical condition and may be without his medication.

Anyone who sees Baltimore J. Jacobs Jr. or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

