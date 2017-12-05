Photos: Tacky lights across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Grand Illumination kicked off the holiday season in style Friday by illuminating the city with thousands of lights. But downtown Richmond isn’t the only place that lights up for the holidays.

Central Virginia is home to some very tacky holiday lights. A Henrico neighborhood even garnered national attention for its light display.

That’s why 8News wants to see your tacky lights. Send them to iReport8@wric.com with a description of where the tacky lights are located. We’ll display them on WRIC.com and our social media platforms.

Tacky lights 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Phifer’s home on Asbury Drive has been an attraction for decades.

