CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say that a person suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle on Hull Street Road Tuesday night.

Police said that the incident happened in the 10000 block of Hull Street Road.

The person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Police said that drivers should expect delays in the area.

