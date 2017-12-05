Monacan High School student charged with bringing BB gun to school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Monacan High School student was caught with a BB gun in his backpack Tuesday.

Chesterfield Police said that when he was approached by a school resource officer, the student ran out of the school, leaving his backpack.

The officer found a BB gun inside the backpack, which he seized.

Later that day, police received a report of a person matching the student’s description in a nearby neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the student and a vehicle with another juvenile inside who was there to pick him up.

Officers completed a juvenile criminal complaint about the 16-year-old who brought the gun.

He is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Coincidentally, the person who came to pick the student up, another 16-year-old male, happened to be wanted on a detention order for felony assault after an incident on Nov. 27 in which he allegedly shot a 17-year-old with a BB while driving by.

The victim in the incident had minor injuries.

Police said that apart from the two students knowing one another, they do not believe the two incidents are related.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.