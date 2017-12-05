Maymont’s beloved gray fox passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont announced Tuesday morning that Cane, the gray fox, passed away last week at the age of 14.

The park said Cane was suffering from geriatric conditions and was no longer responding well to medical care. He was euthanized on Wednesday.

“Cane was a wonderful ambassador for Virginia wildlife here at Maymont,” said Henry “Buz” Bireline, Director of Habitats and the Nature Center. “We were always amused to see him lounging in the sun directly underneath his species identification sign, which he did often. It was almost like he was posing for pictures with his ‘title’ over his head.”

Cane arrived at Maymont when he was only six-months-old as a rescued kit in Oct. 2003. Maymont says he was a favorite among many of the park’s visitors.

Maymont staff is now working with multiple wildlife organizations to seek another gray or red fox in need of sanctuary to live in the habitat.

