Man recovering in hospital after being shot in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the city’s southside overnight.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2400 block of Ruffin Road.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

