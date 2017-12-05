Former Colonial Heights officer charged with stealing videos from suspect’s cell phone

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police have charged a former officer after he allegedly sent videos from a suspect’s cell phone to his personal phone during an arrest.

Bryan G. Drake, 30, has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor embezzlement and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Police did not describe the content of the video but said that the incident happened in March. Colonial Heights Police said they immediately launched an investigation when they heard about the incident.

Drake was temporarily suspended until the investigation was over. While officers were still investigating, Drake resigned.

Officers continued investigating and the case was eventually presented to a Colonial Heights Grand Jury. After all evidence was presented to the Grand Jury, they determined that criminal charges were appropriate.

Colonial Heights Chief of Police issued a statement about the arrest.

“As difficult as it is for any police department to have charges brought against one of their own, we aggressively pursue any allegations of misconduct because nothing is more important than the integrity of the department,” Chief Jeffrey W. Faries said. “We support the decision made and will continue to support the prosecution.”

Drake has been released on a $1,000 unsecured bond and will next appear on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.