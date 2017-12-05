Father of suspended student involved in locker room video gives his side of the story

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The father of one of the players whose son was suspended after a graphic video taken inside the boy’s locker room of a local middle school is speaking out to give his side of the story.

He says that people need to know what really happened in the locker room, and how the school failed to properly investigate the incident.

“What they saw on that awful, awful edited video that played out on the news, that’s not how things played out,” the boy’s father said.

The man said he didn’t want to be identified because his family’s been threatened, but he insists what happened in the school locker room had nothing to do with skin color.

He says his son, who was suspended for simulating a sex act on a black teammate, is seen on video with the same teammate simulating a sex act on him.

“It wasn’t motivated, it was boys being stupid. Very stupid,” the father said.

He said he feels it’s critical for the community to know both sides of the story. That’s why he launched a website today which offers his insight into what happened in the locker room. It also tells his perspective on how the school handled the aftermath.

In the website, the father explains that the racist subtitles edited into the Snapchat video were the work of one student, not the rest of the boys involved.

He also criticized the school’s Associate Principal who he said told two of the players that they had been assaulted before trying to force his son and others into admitting they had sexually assaulted their teammates.

“None of those should have been given that type of interrogation or written statements without parents being involved,” the father said. “It doesn’t excuse by any stretch of the imagination what the boys were doing in the locker rooms, but it really, really was just a rush to a judgment.”

The father says all of the boys in the video were not just teammates, they were friends, and that this was just incomprehensibly bad behavior.

It’s been nearly two months and his son is still suspended from school.

You can view the father’s website here.

We reached out to the school district for comment about the father’s allegations, but a spokesperson said they have no comment.

