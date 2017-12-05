Family of missing Virginia mother, daughter to address media

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a missing Hampton mother and daughter are expected to address the media Tuesday morning in Newport News.

Kier and Chloe Johnson have been missing since around early May. Hampton police say the two were last seen April 30 leaving their home on Hastings Drive — when Kier Johnson was reportedly heading to Buckroe Beach to take her daughter for a walk.

An Amber Alert was eventually issued for Chloe Johnson, who was 8 months-old at the time of the disappearance. The alert later expired, but the two were still considered missing and endangered.

The case was eventually handed over to Newport News police after the car the two were believed to be in was found in the city. Updates in the case have been scarce over the last several months, and there is a reward out for information.

It is unclear what family members plan to discuss at Tuesday’s news conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

