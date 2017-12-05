Chesterfield police warn of new text messaging scam

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are warning residents about a new scam that is circulating.

The scam involves a text message that states your debit card has been locked and to call 612-500-0976.

Police say when you call, the recording sounds official but it is actually coming from a scammer. Police advise people who have done this to contact their bank immediately.

According comments on Chesterfield police’s Facebook page, many of the scammers are posing as workers from Wells Fargo.

