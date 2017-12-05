Chesterfield Police searching for man who robbed Subway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at a Subway on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect came into the restaurant in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, showing a gun and demanding money.

No one was injured during the incident and the suspect fled on foot.

Police have created a perimeter and are using a canine to sniff for the suspect.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.