17-foot python largest caught under Florida python elimination program

HOMESTEAD, FL (WFLA/WTVJ) – Python hunters made a monster catch in the Everglades over the weekend.

The 17-foot long python they captured has broken a record. It’s the largest python ever caught during Florida’s python elimination program.

The python weighed in at 132 pounds.

It was caught at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The hunters will receive $375 for catching the snake.

