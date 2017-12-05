17-foot python largest caught under Florida python elimination program

HOMESTEAD, FL (WFLA/WTVJ) – Python hunters made a monster catch in the Everglades over the weekend.
The 17-foot long python they captured has broken a record. It’s the largest python ever caught during Florida’s python elimination program.
The python weighed in at 132 pounds.
It was caught at the Big Cypress National Preserve.
The hunters will receive $375 for catching the snake.
