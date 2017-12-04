Young Hanover sisters collect hundreds of toys for hurricane victims

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two young Hanover sisters just wrapped up a massive toy drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

It started when a third grader at Kersey Creek Elementary School decided she wanted to help children who had lost everything in the hurricane.

Madie Nuckols’ thoughtful idea quickly evolved into a giant effort that connected her church, five Hanover County schools and the community.

“I’m so excited because I’ve never done something like this,” says the 8-year-old.

Standing next to a large pile of toys, Madie was like a kid at Christmas even though everything in the boxes is for students at a Houston, Texas elementary school.

Those children lost everything when the hurricane roared through their community.

“It kind of made me feel sad because I don’t know what I would do without all my toys,” explains Madie.

She and her 11-year-old sister Cloe collected enough toys to gift all 790 students at Ashbel Smith Elementary School in Houston.

“It makes me feel really good because if I lost everything like they did, I would want someone to help me,” adds Cloe, “And I knew that the kids would like this and I would enjoy this stuff, so I know that they would and I think it would be really cool.”

The girls’ parents never imagined one simple, but generous, idea would lead to a trailer full of toys.

“It’s priceless,” says their mother Sissy Nuckols.

Dad David Nuckols adds “We’re doing something right, you know, and it’s the biggest thing you know God has placed this on Madie’s heart to do it and Cloe jumped all over it, so you feel like you’re doing something right.”

On Wednesday, the family will begin the drive to Texas. They intend to hand out the toys to students in Houston on Friday.

