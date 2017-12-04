Va. Beach police searching for missing girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young girl has been reported missing in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say 11-year-old Penelope “Nelly” Corbett was last seen by her neighbor around 3:24 p.m. at her house on the 1200 block of Old Virginia Beach Road.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 65 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing animal print pants and a dark gray shirt with an animal on it.

Police noted that Nelly is dependent on her glasses to see and they may not be with her.

No further information has been released at the moment.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.