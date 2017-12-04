Texas police officer shot and killed while serving warrant

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A police officer has been shot and killed in San Marcos, Texas while serving a warrant, the Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon.

The suspect was also shot during a standoff with San Marcos/Hays County SWAT and taken to an Austin hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot in the El Camino Real subdivision, about two miles south of downtown San Marcos. Police say the officer was shot multiple times and he was wearing his protective vest.

The officer was taken to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos and pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

Aerials from the neighborhood shows police have numerous roads in the neighborhood blocked from traffic.

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District says four area schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting; however, the incident happened after school was dismissed for the day at 3 p.m. The children who were waiting for their parents were kept inside. Children who were on school buses getting ready to leave for the day were brought back inside for the time being.

The lockdowns at the four schools — Bowie Elementary, DeZavala Elementary, Mendez Elementary and San Marcos High School — have since been lifted.

According to the online Officer Down Memorial Page, there is no previous record of a San Marcos police officer ever being killed in the line of duty.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he is praying for the family of the fallen officer. “We remember the sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make every day #BackTheBlue.”

