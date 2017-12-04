Study: Most American kids will be obese by their 30s

(KRON/CNN) — New data predicts a majority of American children will be obese by the time they’re in their 30s.

New computer analysis predicts a majority of the kids growing up in the United States will be obese by the time they turn 35 years old.

The analysis was published as part of a larger effort called the Childhood Obesity Intervention Cost-Effectiveness Study, which involved about 42,000 children and adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says roughly 20 percent of American children 6 to 19 years old are already obese.

You can be part of the solution by making food interesting for kids, so they’re not always craving processed and fast foods. Teach them to read food labels.

Get them involved. Show them how to cook and make different meals.

Take them to a local farmers market so they can see how and where various foods are grown.

Also, give them a choice. Let them choose a healthy snack. And be the example.

Kids look up to adults and parents have a huge influence.

If you eat healthily and stay active, chances are they will too.

