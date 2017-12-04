Stage set for Shaka Smart’s return to VCU Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since his departure in 2015, Shaka Smart will return to the Stuart C. Siegel Center Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns to face his former team VCU led by his former assistant Mike Rhoades.

The Rams (5-3) are coming off an 82-75 win over in-state rival Old Dominion on Saturday and looking for a marquee win for their NCAA Tournament resume. The Longhorns (5-2) recently defeated Florida A&M 82-58 over the weekend.

Tuesday’s game will be the first true road trip for Texas, a stat coach Smart hopes to change this season compared to being 0-11 in road games a year ago. VCU will play its sixth home game of the year, currently 4-1 at the Siegel Center.