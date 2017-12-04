Ruther Glen man arrested in Maryland on drugs, weapons charges

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A months-long drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Virginia man in Maryland.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Daniel Lawrence Curry was arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges. Frederick police said in a news release that Curry, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, had been under investigation since July following a tip.

Police say Curry was believed to be involved in the distribution of heroin and other drugs in the area.

Police found heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, prescription pills, four handguns, five long guns and more than $17,000 in the room he was staying in.

He was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending a bail review hearing. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

