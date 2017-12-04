RPS votes to approve $224.8 million facilities improvement plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Public Schools voted to approve phase one of a facilities plan which will cost $224,816,178.

The plan comes one week after interim school superintendent Thomas Kranz recommended a 20-year-plan to renovate or build new school buildings throughout the district.

In a 5-3 vote, Richmond School Board voted to build five new school facilities for George Mason Elementary, Greene Elementary, Woodville Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle and George Wythe High School.

In addition, the approved plan also would renovate Fairfield Elementary and Francis Elementary.

At this point, the vote represents a plan to build and renovate but does not explain where the funds to do so will come from.

Kranz said a week ago he believes the school board will work with the city to try and find the funding. He also said the plan can be adjusted once RPS is told how much money they can receive from the city’s budget.

PREVIOUS STORY: RPS recommends facility upgrades for every school in district

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.