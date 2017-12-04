New York couple’s pinball machine collection grows to more than 200

BALLSTON SPA, New York (WNYT) — A New York couple has expand their home twice to accommodate their considerable collection of pinball machines.

In 1996, George and Pat Riley were outfitting their finished basement when Pat thought it would be cool to have a pinball machine. After buying one, George was hooked, and one pinball machine became two, then three, then ten and then, 230 machines.

“It’s habit forming,” admitted George. “Each machine is so different from the other machines. It just becomes addictive to want to have more than one.”

The couple traveled all over the country, even up to Canada on “Pinball Pilgrimages.” George had a particular interest in solid-state machines made by Gottlieb. He set out to own all of them, and he did.

