Man arrested in Stafford County after police say he tried to hit deputy with car

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested late Friday after a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy said he tried to hit him with a car.

According to the deputy’s account, he was called to a disturbance behind the Cavalier Family Skating Center on Jefferson Davis Highway Friday at 11:15 p.m.

When he noticed a crowd of men in the rear of the building, he asked them to leave because the business was closed.

The deputy said the men refused his request initially before getting into their vehicle and trying to hit him with the car.

According to the deputy, a man, later identified as Trevon Wilkins, 27, sped toward the deputy and narrowly missed him when the officer jumped out of the way.

The deputy, followed the vehicle after calling for backup and was able to pull the vehicle over at the edge of the parking lot. A passenger fled into the woods and was unable to be found by deputies.

Wilkins is currently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

He is charged with the aggravated malicious wounding of an officer.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.