Louisa nonprofit needs help collecting supplies for rescued animals

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County nonprofit is stepping up to help the nearly 500 animals rescued from a farm last week.

The animals were found living in poor conditions at a farm on West Old Mountain Road on Nov. 29.

The Louisa Community Animal Response Team is collecting supplies for those animals. They say their biggest needs are for guinea pig cages, since more than 100 were rescued from the farm.

They are also in need of cages for cats and dogs, as well as large rolls of plastic sheathing.

To donate, take the supplies to: 208 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, Va. 23093.

