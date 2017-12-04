Local cancer survivor collecting games to bring holiday cheer to area children in the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local 12-year-old cancer survivor is working to make the holidays a little brighter for children who are in the hospital.

Savanna Anchell is holding her second annual Board Game Drive. She’s looking for folks to step up and buy board games that she and her mom can deliver to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, The ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Clinic and many other places where kids are being treated.

She knows what the holidays in the hospital can be like from her time battling leukemia and wants to give kids a distraction.

“If they’re focused on something else and focused on looking forward to something afterward, it will help them get through,” Anchell said, “or if they’re having a bad day, they can play with family members or staff.”

Last year, Anchell was able to collect 220 games. She’s hoping to do even better this year.

Anchell has set up a wish list for the board games at Target. You can find the link here.

Good Morning Richmond Anchor Morgan Dean has followed Anchell throughout her cancer journey:

