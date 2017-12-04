Former Chesapeake bible school volunteer sentenced for child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former church volunteer will serve 12 years in prison after being sentenced on felony child pornography charges in U.S. District Court.

Gerald Lee Porter was sentenced Monday to 144 months behind bars and also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for receiving and possessing child porn.

Earlier this year, federal investigators say they found child pornography on Porter’s home computer. He told investigators at the time he received the images from a friend on an external hard drive.

According to federal paperwork, a folder labeled “keep” on the external hard drive contained a video of a 7-year-old girl and an adult male.

Documents also showed Porter admitted to searching a file sharing site for images of “kids in shorts.”

At the time investigators were interviewing him, Porter was a volunteer bible school teacher at a Chesapeake church, where he worked with young children.

Church leaders 8News sister station WAVY that they didn’t believe any of the images found had any connection to children at the church.

