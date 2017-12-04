Driver dies after suffering medical condition, crashing on Jeff Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a driver has died following a crash in Chester Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on the 12300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway — near the Home Depot.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the driver suffered a medical condition, which then caused the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver. Stay with 8News for updates.

