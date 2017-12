RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews are investigating a massive overnight blaze in the city’s northside.

The fire sparked around 11 p.m. at the Richmond Auto Repair Services store on Lombardy Street near Graham Road.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire. Stay with 8News as more information becomes available.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.