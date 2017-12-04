Child injured at Mechanicsville Christmas Parade

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A child is recovering after falling off of a float at the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade.

Police say shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to Strain Ave. for reports of a person being run over by a float.

When they got there they determined a child fell off the side of a float and was injured. The child received care from Hanover Fire-EMS on scene, then was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

