Child injured after falling off float at Mechanicsville Christmas Parade

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child is recovering after falling off of a float at the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade over the weekend.

Police say shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, they responded to Strain Ave. for reports of a person being run over by a float.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined a child fell off the side of a float and was injured.

The child received care from Hanover Fire-EMS on scene, and then was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

