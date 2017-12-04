Child, adult injured in separate Mechanicsville Christmas Parade incidents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire officials say both a child and an adult were injured in two separate incidents at the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade over the weekend.

Authorities were called to Atlee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday for the first incident. Hanover Fire said an adult was walking in front of a parade float when their pant leg was pulled by the fender of the float, causing the person to fall. The person sustained a minor leg injury and was transported to a local area hospital.

Hanover Fire said the second incident happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Strain Ave. involving a child who was running, fell and sustained a minor injury. The child was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

No other details of either incident were released. Stay with 8News for updates.

