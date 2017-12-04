Brother of man who killed Chesterfield store clerk to serve no jail time

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The brother of the man who pleaded guilty to killing 55-year-old store clerk Harshad Patel during a convenience store robbery gone wrong was recently sentenced to 50 years in prison, but the entire sentence was suspended.

As a result, Tyquise Wilhite will serve no jail time, despite pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery. Tyquise was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting in January 2016.

Trayvon Wilhite, Tyquise’s older brother previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was sentenced last year to serve 40 years in prison.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Trayvon pulling the trigger. He told police during an interview that he was high on LSD at the time of the crime and thought Patel was reaching for a gun.

A third man named Thomas L. Jennings III was also charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted robbery in the incident. He also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2018.

