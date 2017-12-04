Battery pack catches fire, forces Chesterfield school to evacuate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – No injuries were reported after a cell phone battery pack charger caught fire at Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the school for a fire alarm just after 1 p.m. Monday. Chesterfield Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said smoke from the battery pack caused the alarm to sound.

The principal was able to put the small fire out. Students and staff were evacuated for about 30 minutes during the incident.

School has resumed normal operation.

