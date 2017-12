CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers end a six year bowl game drought by earning a bid to the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. to play Navy on Dec. 28th at 1:30 p.m.

The Hoos (6-6) will make their 19th all-time bowl appearance and first since 2011 when they lost to the Auburn Tigers 43-24 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. This year’s bowl game will be the 38th meeting of Virginia and Navy, the most recent encounter coming in 1994 and a 47-10 blowout by the Cavs over the Midshipmen.