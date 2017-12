RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s going to be a busy state championship weekend for schools where you live. Highland Springs, Louisa County and Hopewell all will compete for state championships next weekend.

CLASS 5 SEMI-FINAL

Nansemond River 18 Highland Springs 28 F

CLASS 4 SEMI-FINAL

Lafayette 13 Louisa County 20 F

CLASS 3 SEMI-FINAL

James Monroe 14 Hopewell 48 F

CLASS 1 SEMI-FINAL

Riverheads 17 Essex 14 F