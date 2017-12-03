Man killed, woman seriously injured in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — State Police say one man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash following a pursuit with speeds over 90 mph in Lancaster County Saturday night.

According to authorities, while a deputy was checking the status of Wayne Walton’s license, he drove away.

Deputies pursued him for about two miles.

When Walton came to the intersection of Route 3 and Route 600, he hit an Acura sedan trying to make a left onto Route 3.

The driver of the Acura, a 61-year-old woman from Lancaster, was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Walton died at the scene.

Troopers said alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

