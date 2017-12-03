Woman robbed at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom, man arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning, and police tell 8News they’ve arrested the suspect.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, a woman alerted police that she was robbed on the 1700 block of East Cary Street, officials say. She said she was walking with her friends when a man approached her, pulled out a gun, stole some of her property, and then ran away.

Richmond Police say they’ve taken the man into custody. The suspect has not been charged yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

