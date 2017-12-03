Hokies draw Camping World Bowl and Oklahoma State

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies finish the 2017 season at No. 22 in the final college football playoff rankings and will be heading to Orlando, FL to play Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28th.

The Hokies (9-3) continue the nation’s longest bowl streak now at 25 appearances in a row. Last year the Hokies rallied in the second half of the Belk Bowl to defeat Arkansas 35-24. Last time Va. Tech was in Orlando, FL for a bowl game was in 2012’s Russell Athletic Bowl where they defeated Rutgers in overtime 13-10.