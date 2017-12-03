Fatal crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER CO., Va., (WRIC) – According to State Police, one man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash following a pursuit with speeds over 90 mph in Lancaster County Saturday night.
According to authorities, while a deputy was checking the status of Wayne Walton’s license, he drove away.
Deputies pursued him for about two miles.
When Walton came to the intersection of Route 3 and Route 600, he hit an Acura sedan trying to make a left onto Route 3.
The driver of the Acura, a 61-year-old woman from Lancaster, was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walton died at the scene.
Troopers said alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.