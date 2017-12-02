Man arrested Friday night in connection to missing NC toddler, authorities believe girl is dead

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCN)- The Onlsow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of three-year-old Mariah Woods.

Deputies took Early Kimrey, 32, into custody Friday night. He faces several charges including Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The 32-year-old is at the Onslow County Detention Center on a $1,010,000 bond. Deputies say more charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point in the investigation, it believes Mariah is dead. The search will now shift to a recovery process.

More than 700 people spend most of Friday searching for the little girl.

The three-year-old was reported missing Monday, November 27th by her mother.

Anyone with information should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

