Chesterfield police chase ends in deadly crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase in Chesterfield County ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning, investigators say.

Around 1:00 a.m., Chesterfield County Police were responding to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowynde Road. When officers arrived, they attempted to make a traffic stop. Police say the driver did not stop, leading them on a brief chase, before the vehicle struck a tree on the 14300 block of Ramblewood Road.

Officials say the driver was rushed to the hospital and later died. The identity of the driver have not yet been released, pending notification of the next-of-kin.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

