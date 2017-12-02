Police investigate after man shot in South Park Mall, still looking for suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights police are working an active shooter at South Park Mall.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm.

Employees of the mall said they received a text message alert about the shooting.

The mall posted information on their facebook page as well saying “We are aware of an incident that required the mall to lockdown at the recommendation of local law enforcement. Police have confirmed that there is no longer an active threat at the property. Please check back for further updates.”

Reports are saying one person was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police are actively looking for the shooting suspect.

Witnesses are saying the shooting took place at Pacsun.

Police have confirmed that there is no longer an active threat on property. Southpark Mall will resume normal operations in one hour.

