1 injured in late-night Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a shooting on the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Henrico County Police say.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

