W&M sorority suspended for hazing

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William and Mary sorority will be suspended at least until the end of the spring 2018 semester after violating the college’s hazing policy.

According to school spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan, the Beta Delta Chapter of Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc. (SIA) was suspended on Nov. 22 as a recognized student organization for at least the remainder of the 2017-2018 year for various hazing behaviors.

Those include limiting or prohibiting contact with non-members, social isolation, and forced eating of food, which took their toll on new members, according to university officials.

SIA, William and Mary’s service-based Latina sorority, was founded on campus in 2013, according to the university’s website.

“William & Mary’s policies and the work of its Hazing Prevention Coalition emphasize that hazing has no place in our university life, either on or off campus,” said Seurattan. “Our policies clearly state that organizations that allow or condone such behavior may face sanctions ranging from a warning to a loss of status as a recognized student organization.”

The suspension also means the Multicultural Greek Council, which was formed in April 2017, won’t be able to operate until SIA returns or another chapter joins.

