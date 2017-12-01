Tis the season for package thieves: Here’s how you can avoid getting robbed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With so many deliveries coming this holiday season, police expect more reports of packages getting stolen.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas reported live in Church Hill where a robber was caught on camera stealing packages.

The homeowner told Aaron that the thief took items from his porch twice this week. Now neighbors are banding together to prevent future thefts from happening.

Benjamin Toro explained.

“Package delivery for me during the holiday season is about 80 percent of what I do,” Toro said.

These packages often sit unattended for hours, even days, making them easier for thieves to grab.

One Church Hill homeowner’s surveillance video captured this man stealing a brown package from his porch.

“Just the knowledge that somebody was just brazen enough to walk, you know, conceivably in broad daylight just take a package, is very, very concerning to me,” Toro said.

Neighbors say having their porches so close to the roadways makes their homes more of a target.

“Given the time of the year, it’s more prominent. There’s a higher likelihood, probability of something being stolen,” Caitlan Geisler said.

Caitlan Geisler said her and her husband expect about three to four packages a week. She says a thief tried to steal wedding packages while her and her husband were on their honeymoon.

“Our wonderful neighbor caught somebody kind of red-handed going through some wedding packages that had been delivered and fortunately caught them in time and were able to snag those for us,” Geisler said.

Neighbors say they plan to look out for each other and any activity that looks out of place.

“Living in the city, you never know,” Geisler said.

Police suggest a number of tips for preventing your deliveries from being stolen. If you’re expecting something, have a signature required. You can have something delivered to a place of employment. Ask a neighbor, friend or relative to keep an eye out for the delivery.

