Tennessee names Fulmer AD, places Currie on paid leave

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has named Phillip Fulmer athletic director and placed former AD John Currie on paid leave amid what has been a tumultuous and embarrassing football coaching search.

Chancellor Beverly Davenport announced the move Friday. She says Fulmer will immediately take over the coaching search.

Tennessee fired football Butch Jones last month and was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday. That deal fell through amid a public backlash. Currie met Thursday with Washington State coach Mike Leach.

Reports linked Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm to Tennessee’s vacancy, but both stayed put. North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren agreed to a new contract Thursday after speaking with Tennessee.

Fulmer, a former Volunteers and Hall of Fame coach, led Tennessee to the 1998 national title.