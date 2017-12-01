Street closures, parking restrictions in effect for 2017 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people are expected to line Broad Street on Saturday for the 34th annual Dominion Christmas Parade, which means numerous street closures and ‘No Parking’ zones will be in effect.

The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street. More than 100,000 spectators from across Virginia attend the parade each year, according to organizers.

Major city thoroughfares such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected. ‘No Parking’ zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 until 3 p.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 2:30 p.m.:

West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North Allen Avenue

Broad Street (westbound only) between North Allen Avenue and North 8 th

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage and Myers Street

7 th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets East Leigh Street between 4 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets East Marshall between 3rd and 7th Streets

The parade will be held rain or shine. Click here for more information.

