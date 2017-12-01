Republican asks for recount in Virginia House race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from Virginia who conceded to his Democratic challenger on election night has asked for a recount.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Delegate G.M. “Manoli” Loupassi filed Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a recount in the 68th House District. Loupassi had conceded to Democrat Dawn Adams, who became the first openly lesbian state lawmaker when she was declared the winner.

According to totals certified by the State Board of Elections, Adams won by 336 votes out of more than 39,000 cast. The district covers parts of the city of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

Republicans had a 32-seat majority in the House of Delegates heading into the Nov. 7 election, but now have just a 51-49 edge pending the results of recounts in several close races.

